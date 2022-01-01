Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar - 119TH & QUIVIRA

11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park

Avg 4.3 (3050 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PIZZA BUFFALO CHICKEN$15.00
Garlic butter, house white cheese blend, blue cheese, celery, grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce.
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar - 119TH & QUIVIRA
Talk of the Town image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town Leawood

5201 W 135th St, Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$17.00
Garlic butter, house white cheese blend, blue cheese, celery, grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce.
More about Talk of the Town Leawood
Consumer pic

 

Johnny's Tavern - Antioch

8719 West 95th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Chicken Pizza$10.99
Fresh baked pizza with bbq sacue, grilled chicken, and red onion. Try it with cream cheese!
More about Johnny's Tavern - Antioch

