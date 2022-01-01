Chicken pizza in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve chicken pizza
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar - 119TH & QUIVIRA
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|PIZZA BUFFALO CHICKEN
|$15.00
Garlic butter, house white cheese blend, blue cheese, celery, grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town Leawood
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$17.00
Garlic butter, house white cheese blend, blue cheese, celery, grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce.