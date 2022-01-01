Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve chicken salad

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar

11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park

Avg 4.3 (3050 reviews)
Takeout
RASPBERRY CHICKEN SALAD$12.00
Grilled chicken, spring mix, blue cheese crumbles, honey walnuts, sliced strawberries. Served with a raspberry vinaigrette.
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
Item pic

 

Buck Tui BBQ

6737 W 75th St, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Peanut Salad$15.00
Smoked Gerber Amish Chicken, Chili Lime Peanut Sauce, Cucumber, Celery, Scallion, Carrot, Mint, Mixed Greens, Smoked Peanuts
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Smoked Amish chicken, mayo, celery, radish, heavenly seasoning, pickles, Farm to Market bun
More about Buck Tui BBQ
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BURG & BARREL

7042 W 76th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.2 (1104 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in BBQ sauce, cheese blend, romaine, avocado, red onion, tomato and tortilla strips
More about BURG & BARREL
Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe image

 

Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe

7911 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.95
All white meat chicken, celery, mayo and seasoning blend
More about Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tarragon Chicken Salad$13.00
Sandwich | Grain bread or spinach wrap, apple, almond, dried cherry, celery, shallot, mixed green
More about Strang Hall
Consumer pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS

14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.9 (4258 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Peanut Salad$13.95
Our signature chicken satay on top of crisp greens, carrots, green onion, and red onion dressed in a creamy house peanut dressing
More about Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS
Item pic

 

Ironhorse Bar & Grill

5317 West 151st Street, Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Salad$14.00
Fresh cut romaine hearts, diced tomato, scallions, roasted jalapeno, black beans, shredded cheddar cheese and avocado finished with ancho grilled chicken then tossed in our avocado crème and tri-colored tortilla strips. Garnished with cilantro and lime wedge. The perfect salad
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town

5201 W 135th St, Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)
Takeout
RASPBERRY CHICKEN SALAD$13.50
Grilled chicken, spring mix, blue cheese crumbles, honey walnuts, sliced strawberries. Served with a raspberry vinaigrette.
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$13.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.
More about Talk of the Town
Banner pic

 

Sahara Mediterranean food - Overland Park

10150 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.00
grilled chicken over greek salad
More about Sahara Mediterranean food - Overland Park
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Crushed Red

10640 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (2632 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Blueberry Walnut Chicken Salad$4.29
Regular Chicken Salad Salad$11.99
Crushed Red Signature Blueberry Apple Chicken Salad on a bed of field greens with sweet peruvian peppers, granny smith apples, and dried cranberries. Smoky Chili Ranch Dressing.
Small Chicken Salad Salad$9.99
Crushed Red Signature Blueberry Apple Chicken Salad on a bed of field greens with sweet peruvian peppers, granny smith apples, and dried cranberries. Smoky Chili Ranch Dressing.
More about Crushed Red
Item pic

 

BURG & BARREL

5408 W. 151st St., Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in BBQ sauce, cheese blend, romaine, avocado, red onion, tomato and tortilla strips
More about BURG & BARREL
Item pic

 

cultivare Greens & Grains

13366 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Saigon Chicken Salad & Soup$11.99
Pick Your Pair includes a half salad and your choice of soup.
A Vietnamese cold noodle bowl. Rice noodles, romaine lettuce, marinated chicken thigh, cucumber, red onion, carrot, bean sprouts, micro cilantro, mint, and sambal candied peanuts.
Recommended Dressing: Thai Chili Peanut.
More about cultivare Greens & Grains
Item pic

CAKES

McLain's Market

10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Scoop of Chicken Salad$3.00
chicken, celery, cranberries, almonds, cream cheese, + Monterey Jack all combined to make our delicious chicken salad.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
A McLain’s Classic! Chicken salad (chicken, celery, cranberries, almonds, cream cheese, monterey jack), spring mix, tomatoes, and carrots, on multigrain bread. Served with a side of chips.
More about McLain's Market

