Chicken salad in Overland Park

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|RASPBERRY CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, spring mix, blue cheese crumbles, honey walnuts, sliced strawberries. Served with a raspberry vinaigrette.
Buck Tui BBQ
6737 W 75th St, Overland Park
|Chicken Peanut Salad
|$15.00
Smoked Gerber Amish Chicken, Chili Lime Peanut Sauce, Cucumber, Celery, Scallion, Carrot, Mint, Mixed Greens, Smoked Peanuts
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Smoked Amish chicken, mayo, celery, radish, heavenly seasoning, pickles, Farm to Market bun
|Chicken Peanut Salad
|$15.00
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BURG & BARREL
7042 W 76th St, Overland Park
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in BBQ sauce, cheese blend, romaine, avocado, red onion, tomato and tortilla strips
Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe
7911 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.95
All white meat chicken, celery, mayo and seasoning blend
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Tarragon Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Sandwich | Grain bread or spinach wrap, apple, almond, dried cherry, celery, shallot, mixed green
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES
Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS
14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Grilled Chicken Peanut Salad
|$13.95
Our signature chicken satay on top of crisp greens, carrots, green onion, and red onion dressed in a creamy house peanut dressing
|Grilled Chicken Peanut Salad
|$12.95
Ironhorse Bar & Grill
5317 West 151st Street, Leawood
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Fresh cut romaine hearts, diced tomato, scallions, roasted jalapeno, black beans, shredded cheddar cheese and avocado finished with ancho grilled chicken then tossed in our avocado crème and tri-colored tortilla strips. Garnished with cilantro and lime wedge. The perfect salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|RASPBERRY CHICKEN SALAD
|$13.50
Grilled chicken, spring mix, blue cheese crumbles, honey walnuts, sliced strawberries. Served with a raspberry vinaigrette.
|GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.
Sahara Mediterranean food - Overland Park
10150 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.00
grilled chicken over greek salad
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Crushed Red
10640 Roe Ave, Overland Park
|Side Blueberry Walnut Chicken Salad
|$4.29
|Regular Chicken Salad Salad
|$11.99
Crushed Red Signature Blueberry Apple Chicken Salad on a bed of field greens with sweet peruvian peppers, granny smith apples, and dried cranberries. Smoky Chili Ranch Dressing.
|Small Chicken Salad Salad
|$9.99
BURG & BARREL
5408 W. 151st St., Leawood
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in BBQ sauce, cheese blend, romaine, avocado, red onion, tomato and tortilla strips
cultivare Greens & Grains
13366 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
|Saigon Chicken Salad & Soup
|$11.99
Pick Your Pair includes a half salad and your choice of soup.
A Vietnamese cold noodle bowl. Rice noodles, romaine lettuce, marinated chicken thigh, cucumber, red onion, carrot, bean sprouts, micro cilantro, mint, and sambal candied peanuts.
Recommended Dressing: Thai Chili Peanut.
CAKES
McLain's Market
10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park
|Scoop of Chicken Salad
|$3.00
chicken, celery, cranberries, almonds, cream cheese, + Monterey Jack all combined to make our delicious chicken salad.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
A McLain’s Classic! Chicken salad (chicken, celery, cranberries, almonds, cream cheese, monterey jack), spring mix, tomatoes, and carrots, on multigrain bread. Served with a side of chips.