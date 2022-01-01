Chicken sandwiches in Overland Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

13350 College Blvd, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Korean Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Choose Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast coated with Gojo sauce, topped with Swiss cheese & Slaw
Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Pick your flavor
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Chicken breast breaded, fried and buffaloized served on a bun
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Banner pic

 

Buck Tui BBQ

6737 W 75th St, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Smoked Amish chicken, mayo, celery, radish, heavenly seasoning, pickles, Farm to Market bun
More about Buck Tui BBQ
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.1 (847 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Pick your flavor
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Chicken breast breaded, fried and buffaloized served on a bun
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe

7911 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curried Chicken Sandwich$6.95
All white meat chicken, golden raisins, pecans and curry mayo
Chicken Avocado Sandwich$8.95
Sliced chicken breast, avocado, tomato, lettuce, mayo and seasoning blend.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.95
All white meat chicken, celery, mayo and seasoning blend
More about Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$15.00
Sandwich | Chicken breast, pistachio pesto, mozzarella, goat cheese, bacon, heirloom tomatoes
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Sandwich | Buttermilk chicken thigh , lettuce, pickles, special sauce, kaiser bun
More about Strang Hall
Item pic

 

Ironhorse Bar & Grill

5317 West 151st Street, Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Bacon Ranch Chicken Sandwich - LUNCH MENU$13.00
Grilled rosemary chicken, topped with jalapeno ranch, crisp lettuce, tomato, red onion, strips of applewood bacon a& pepper jack cheese. Served on a fresh potato bun with house made chips
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town

5201 W 135th St, Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.50
Fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in your choice of TOTT’s wing sauce, lettuce, tomato, sesame seed bun, side of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Hot Nashville Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Talk of the Town
Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP image

 

Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP

7901 SANTA FE DRIVE, OVERLAND PARK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pamigiana Sandwich$9.00
Roasted Chicken, Red Sauce, Provolone, Parmesan
Chicken Popper Sandwich$9.00
Roasted Chicken, Romano, Pepperoncini, Provolone, Jalapeno
More about Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

10146 W 119th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Pick your flavor
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Chicken breast breaded, fried and buffaloized served on a bun
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Banner pic

 

Sahara Mediterranean food - Overland Park

10150 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken sandwich$10.00
pita bread stuffed with grilled chicken breast,tomato,cucmber,lettuce,tzatziki sauce
Chicken Gyro sandwich$10.00
pita bread stuffed with chicken gyro,tomato,cucumber,lettuce,tzatziki sauce
Chicken Shawarma sandwich$10.00
pita bread stuffed with chicken shawarma,tomato,pickels,lettuce,tahini sauce
More about Sahara Mediterranean food - Overland Park
Item pic

 

cultivare Greens & Grains

13366 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Chicken Sandwich Platter$84.99
The California Chicken includes Chicken Breast, Napa Cabbage, Tomato, Avocado, and Chipotle Ranch on Toasted Ciabatta.
Sandwich platter includes 16 half sandwiches (8 whole sandwiches sliced in half) wrapped individually. Served with 8 bags of chips.
More about cultivare Greens & Grains
Item pic

CAKES

McLain's Market

10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
A McLain’s Classic! Chicken salad (chicken, celery, cranberries, almonds, cream cheese, monterey jack), spring mix, tomatoes, and carrots, on multigrain bread. Served with a side of chips.
Chicken Bacon Sandwich$11.00
A McLain’s Classic! Chicken, bacon, lettuce, cheese, onion, tomato, and BBQ ranch dressing, on ciabatta. Served with a side of fries.
More about McLain's Market
Item pic

 

Barley's Kitchen & Tap

11924 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Stroud’s Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Breaded, boneless chicken breast dipped in our Stroud’s Spicy Hot sauce, topped with sweet pickle and mayo on a toasted Farm to Market ciabatta bun.
More about Barley's Kitchen & Tap

