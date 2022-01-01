Chicken sandwiches in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
13350 College Blvd, Lenexa
|Korean Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Choose Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast coated with Gojo sauce, topped with Swiss cheese & Slaw
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Pick your flavor
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Chicken breast breaded, fried and buffaloized served on a bun
More about Buck Tui BBQ
Buck Tui BBQ
6737 W 75th St, Overland Park
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Smoked Amish chicken, mayo, celery, radish, heavenly seasoning, pickles, Farm to Market bun
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Pick your flavor
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Chicken breast breaded, fried and buffaloized served on a bun
More about Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe
Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe
7911 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park
|Curried Chicken Sandwich
|$6.95
All white meat chicken, golden raisins, pecans and curry mayo
|Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$8.95
Sliced chicken breast, avocado, tomato, lettuce, mayo and seasoning blend.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.95
All white meat chicken, celery, mayo and seasoning blend
More about Strang Hall
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$15.00
Sandwich | Chicken breast, pistachio pesto, mozzarella, goat cheese, bacon, heirloom tomatoes
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Sandwich | Buttermilk chicken thigh , lettuce, pickles, special sauce, kaiser bun
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill
Ironhorse Bar & Grill
5317 West 151st Street, Leawood
|Spicy Bacon Ranch Chicken Sandwich - LUNCH MENU
|$13.00
Grilled rosemary chicken, topped with jalapeno ranch, crisp lettuce, tomato, red onion, strips of applewood bacon a& pepper jack cheese. Served on a fresh potato bun with house made chips
More about Talk of the Town
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.50
Fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in your choice of TOTT’s wing sauce, lettuce, tomato, sesame seed bun, side of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
|Hot Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
More about Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP
Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP
7901 SANTA FE DRIVE, OVERLAND PARK
|Chicken Pamigiana Sandwich
|$9.00
Roasted Chicken, Red Sauce, Provolone, Parmesan
|Chicken Popper Sandwich
|$9.00
Roasted Chicken, Romano, Pepperoncini, Provolone, Jalapeno
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
10146 W 119th St, Overland Park
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Pick your flavor
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Chicken breast breaded, fried and buffaloized served on a bun
More about Sahara Mediterranean food - Overland Park
Sahara Mediterranean food - Overland Park
10150 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|Grilled Chicken sandwich
|$10.00
pita bread stuffed with grilled chicken breast,tomato,cucmber,lettuce,tzatziki sauce
|Chicken Gyro sandwich
|$10.00
pita bread stuffed with chicken gyro,tomato,cucumber,lettuce,tzatziki sauce
|Chicken Shawarma sandwich
|$10.00
pita bread stuffed with chicken shawarma,tomato,pickels,lettuce,tahini sauce
More about cultivare Greens & Grains
cultivare Greens & Grains
13366 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
|California Chicken Sandwich Platter
|$84.99
The California Chicken includes Chicken Breast, Napa Cabbage, Tomato, Avocado, and Chipotle Ranch on Toasted Ciabatta.
Sandwich platter includes 16 half sandwiches (8 whole sandwiches sliced in half) wrapped individually. Served with 8 bags of chips.
More about McLain's Market
CAKES
McLain's Market
10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
A McLain’s Classic! Chicken salad (chicken, celery, cranberries, almonds, cream cheese, monterey jack), spring mix, tomatoes, and carrots, on multigrain bread. Served with a side of chips.
|Chicken Bacon Sandwich
|$11.00
A McLain’s Classic! Chicken, bacon, lettuce, cheese, onion, tomato, and BBQ ranch dressing, on ciabatta. Served with a side of fries.