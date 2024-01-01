Chicken teriyaki in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill - 13350 College Blvd
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 13350 College Blvd
13350 College Blvd, Lenexa
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$13.50
Quinoa Blend with Edemame & Green Chickpeas, chopped broccoli, shredded carrots. Topped with Teriyaki Chicken & sesame seeds.
More about Iron Horse Bar & Grill
Iron Horse Bar & Grill
5317 West 151st Street, Leawood
|Hawaiian Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
A juicy 8oz grilled chicken breast with a delightful blend of pineapple and swiss cheese, topped with our amazing teriyaki sauce. served on a toasted potato bun topped with lettuce and tomato and your choice of fries.