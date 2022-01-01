Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar

11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park

Avg 4.3 (3050 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN CLUB WRAP$11.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded jack cheese, bacon, ranch dressing, sun-dried tomato tortilla.
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BURG & BARREL

7042 W 76th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.2 (1104 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken BLT Wrap$13.50
Sun-dried tomato tortilla, grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, romaine, tomato and ranch
More about BURG & BARREL
Item pic

 

Longboards Wraps & Bowls OP

8775 W 95th St, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cabo Chicken Wrap$6.99
Chicken, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla
Thai Chicken Wrap$6.59
Chicken, pepperjack, vegetables, rice, thai peanut sauce, on tomato basil sun dreid tortilla
More about Longboards Wraps & Bowls OP
Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe image

 

Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe

7911 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$6.95
Chicken Parmesan Wrap$8.50
Sliced chicken, tomato sauce, baked with mozzarella and parmesan cheese
More about Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe
Talk of the Town image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town

5201 W 135th St, Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$13.00
Fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in your choice of TOTT’s wing sauce, lettuce, tomato, sundried tomato tortilla, side of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
CHICKEN CLUB WRAP$12.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded jack cheese, bacon, ranch dressing, sun-dried tomato tortilla.
More about Talk of the Town
Item pic

 

BURG & BARREL

5408 W. 151st St., Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken BLT Wrap$13.50
Sun-dried tomato tortilla, grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, romaine, tomato and ranch
More about BURG & BARREL

