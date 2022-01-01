Chicken wraps in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve chicken wraps
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|CHICKEN CLUB WRAP
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded jack cheese, bacon, ranch dressing, sun-dried tomato tortilla.
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BURG & BARREL
7042 W 76th St, Overland Park
|Chicken BLT Wrap
|$13.50
Sun-dried tomato tortilla, grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, romaine, tomato and ranch
Longboards Wraps & Bowls OP
8775 W 95th St, Overland Park
|Cabo Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
Chicken, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla
|Thai Chicken Wrap
|$6.59
Chicken, pepperjack, vegetables, rice, thai peanut sauce, on tomato basil sun dreid tortilla
Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe
7911 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$6.95
|Chicken Parmesan Wrap
|$8.50
Sliced chicken, tomato sauce, baked with mozzarella and parmesan cheese
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$13.00
Fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in your choice of TOTT’s wing sauce, lettuce, tomato, sundried tomato tortilla, side of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
|CHICKEN CLUB WRAP
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded jack cheese, bacon, ranch dressing, sun-dried tomato tortilla.