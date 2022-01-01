Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Overland Park

Go
Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall - Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles$14.00
Brunch | Tortilla chips, salsa verde & rojo, beef, cheese, two farm-fresh over medium eggs
More about Strang Hall - Strang Hall
Banner pic

 

Tacos & Tequila Restaurant and Cantina - 300 - 7901 W 151st

7901 W 151st, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles$18.00
Soft fried corn tortillas, simmered with tomatillo sauce, chicken and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and avocado.
More about Tacos & Tequila Restaurant and Cantina - 300 - 7901 W 151st

Browse other tasty dishes in Overland Park

Turkey Clubs

Boneless Wings

Chicken Pizza

Yellow Curry

Honey Chicken

Thai Tea

Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Overland Park to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (282 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (928 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston