Chili in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants that serve chili

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

13350 College Blvd, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Strang Hall image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Green Chili Burger$14.00
Entrée | 1/4lb smashed patty, white cheddar cheese, bacon, pickled & fried green chilis, spicy remoulade on a brioche bun served with shoestring fries
More about Strang Hall
Item pic

 

Ironhorse Bar & Grill

5317 West 151st Street, Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burnt End Chili Bowl$11.00
A western style smoky chili made from burnt ends cut from our in-house smoked brisket with fresh herbs, roasted chilies, spices, and tomatoes in a rich beef base topped with sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, scallions, and a side of tortilla chips
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

10146 W 119th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

7218 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHILI$4.99
a bowl of our best topped w/ Cheddar cheese & green onion
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Crushed Red

10640 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (2632 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili- Bowl$7.49
A hearty chili made with premium fresh ground beef, kidney beans, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and a hint of brown sugar.
Chili- Bowl$6.19
A hearty chili made with premium fresh ground beef, kidney beans, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and a hint of brown sugar.
More about Crushed Red

