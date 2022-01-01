Chili in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve chili
Tanner's Bar & Grill
Tanner's Bar & Grill
13350 College Blvd, Lenexa
|CHILI
Strang Hall
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Green Chili Burger
|$14.00
Entrée | 1/4lb smashed patty, white cheddar cheese, bacon, pickled & fried green chilis, spicy remoulade on a brioche bun served with shoestring fries
Ironhorse Bar & Grill
5317 West 151st Street, Leawood
|Burnt End Chili Bowl
|$11.00
A western style smoky chili made from burnt ends cut from our in-house smoked brisket with fresh herbs, roasted chilies, spices, and tomatoes in a rich beef base topped with sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, scallions, and a side of tortilla chips
Tanner's Bar & Grill
Tanner's Bar & Grill
10146 W 119th St, Overland Park
|CHILI
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
7218 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK
|CHILI
|$4.99
a bowl of our best topped w/ Cheddar cheese & green onion
Crushed Red
Crushed Red
10640 Roe Ave, Overland Park
|Chili- Bowl
|$7.49
A hearty chili made with premium fresh ground beef, kidney beans, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and a hint of brown sugar.
A hearty chili made with premium fresh ground beef, kidney beans, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and a hint of brown sugar.