Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Overland Park

Go
Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

13350 College Blvd, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$5.50
Fresh Salsa made in house
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Taco Naco KC image

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Taco Naco KC

8220 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salsa & Chips$4.50
8oz cup of salsa served with crisp tortilla chips
More about Taco Naco KC
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar

11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park

Avg 4.3 (3050 reviews)
Takeout
CHIPS & SALSA$5.00
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.1 (847 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$5.50
Fresh Salsa made in house
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salsa & Chips$6.00
Shares & Sides | Red or green salsa
(Gluten-Free & Vegetarian)
More about Strang Hall
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

10146 W 119th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$5.50
Fresh Salsa made in house
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Tortilla Ranch image

 

Tortilla Ranch

8617 College Blvd, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (2771 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$2.95
More about Tortilla Ranch
Banner pic

 

Barley's Kitchen & Tap

11924 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHIPS AND SALSA$5.00
More about Barley's Kitchen & Tap

Browse other tasty dishes in Overland Park

Cheeseburgers

Papaya Salad

French Toast

Hot Chocolate

Brisket

Reuben

Teriyaki Steaks

Yellow Curry

Map

More near Overland Park to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston