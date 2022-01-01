Chips and salsa in Overland Park
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
13350 College Blvd, Lenexa
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.50
Fresh Salsa made in house
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Taco Naco KC
8220 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Salsa & Chips
|$4.50
8oz cup of salsa served with crisp tortilla chips
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|CHIPS & SALSA
|$5.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.50
Fresh Salsa made in house
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Salsa & Chips
|$6.00
Shares & Sides | Red or green salsa
(Gluten-Free & Vegetarian)
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
10146 W 119th St, Overland Park
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.50
Fresh Salsa made in house