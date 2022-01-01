Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Strang Hall image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Two Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.00
Our house made Dark chocolate chip cookies
More about Strang Hall
Item pic

 

cultivare Greens & Grains

13366 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.99
Gluten Free and Vegan.
Desserts by Woodland Custom Cookies
More about cultivare Greens & Grains
Item pic

CAKES

McLain's Market

10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Quart$15.00
Take-and-Bake cookie dough! A quart of our dough makes about 2 dozen cookies.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake$18.50
Our classic chocolate chip cookie, baked as a cake, topped with white buttercream and sprinkles. The perfect sweet to bring to any celebration!
More about McLain's Market

