Chocolate chip cookies in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Two Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$3.00
Our house made Dark chocolate chip cookies
cultivare Greens & Grains
13366 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
|Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.99
Gluten Free and Vegan.
Desserts by Woodland Custom Cookies
McLain's Market
10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Quart
|$15.00
Take-and-Bake cookie dough! A quart of our dough makes about 2 dozen cookies.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
|$18.50
Our classic chocolate chip cookie, baked as a cake, topped with white buttercream and sprinkles. The perfect sweet to bring to any celebration!