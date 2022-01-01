Cobb salad in Overland Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Classic Cobb Salad$13.00
Salad | Romaine, grilled chicken, tomato, avocado, egg, bacon, maytag blue, chives, french vinaigrette
(gluten-free)
More about Strang Hall
Item pic

 

Ironhorse Bar & Grill

5317 West 151st Street, Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$14.00
A blend of fresh cut romaine, arugula, and red leaf lettuce, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, a fresh boiled egg, ancho grilled chicken and sliced scallions tossed in Avocado Crème
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill
Item pic

CAKES

McLain's Market

10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Waldo Cobb Salad$11.50
A McLain’s Classic! Mixed greens, chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, egg, cheese, and croutons. Served with a slice of our housemade nine grain bread and a creamy Italian dressing on the side.
Waldo Cobb Salad$11.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, egg, cherry tomatoes, avocado, Monterey jack cheese, croutons, & creamy Italian dressing, served with bread.
More about McLain's Market

