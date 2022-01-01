Cobb salad in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Strang Hall
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Classic Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Salad | Romaine, grilled chicken, tomato, avocado, egg, bacon, maytag blue, chives, french vinaigrette
(gluten-free)
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill
Ironhorse Bar & Grill
5317 West 151st Street, Leawood
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
A blend of fresh cut romaine, arugula, and red leaf lettuce, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, a fresh boiled egg, ancho grilled chicken and sliced scallions tossed in Avocado Crème
More about McLain's Market
CAKES
McLain's Market
10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park
|Waldo Cobb Salad
|$11.50
A McLain’s Classic! Mixed greens, chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, egg, cheese, and croutons. Served with a slice of our housemade nine grain bread and a creamy Italian dressing on the side.
|Waldo Cobb Salad
|$11.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, egg, cherry tomatoes, avocado, Monterey jack cheese, croutons, & creamy Italian dressing, served with bread.