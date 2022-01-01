Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobbler in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve cobbler

Item pic

 

Ironhorse Bar & Grill

5317 West 151st Street, Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackberry Cobbler$10.00
Black berry cobbler with fresh vanilla bean ice cream on the side
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town

5201 W 135th St, Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)
Takeout
PEACH COBBLER$5.00
More about Talk of the Town

