Cookie dough in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve cookie dough

Item pic

 

Sheridan's Unforked

7337 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cookie Dough SM$4.20
Chocolate frozen custard blended with chocolate chunks and chocolate chip cookie dough.
Chocolate Cookie Dough LRG$6.90
Chocolate frozen custard blended with chocolate chunks and chocolate chip cookie dough.
Chocolate Cookie Dough$4.20
Chocolate frozen custard blended with chocolate chunks and chocolate chip cookie dough.
More about Sheridan's Unforked
Item pic

CAKES

McLain's Market

10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Quart$15.00
Take-and-Bake cookie dough! A quart of our dough makes about 2 dozen cookies.
More about McLain's Market

