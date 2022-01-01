Cookies in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve cookies
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
13350 College Blvd, Lenexa
|Cookie Ala Mode
|$5.50
A huge cookie topped with a pile of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup
More about Sheridan's Unforked
Sheridan's Unforked
7337 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|Small Cookie
|$1.75
Semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie made from scratch in our kitchen.
|Chocolate Cookie Dough SM
|$4.20
Chocolate frozen custard blended with chocolate chunks and chocolate chip cookie dough.
|Chocolate Cookie Dough LRG
|$6.90
Chocolate frozen custard blended with chocolate chunks and chocolate chip cookie dough.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Cookie Ala Mode
|$5.50
A huge cookie topped with a pile of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup
More about Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe
Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe
7911 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park
|Mini Cookie
|$1.25
|Cookies
|$2.05
More about Strang Hall
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Two Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$3.00
Our house made Dark chocolate chip cookies
More about Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP
Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP
7901 SANTA FE DRIVE, OVERLAND PARK
|Cookie
|$2.00
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
10146 W 119th St, Overland Park
|Cookie Ala Mode
|$5.50
A huge cookie topped with a pile of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup
More about cultivare Greens & Grains
cultivare Greens & Grains
13366 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
|Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.99
Gluten Free and Vegan.
Desserts by Woodland Custom Cookies
|Iced Sugar Cookie
|$3.99
Gluten Free and Vegan.
Desserts by Woodland Custom Cookies.
|Lemon Poppyseed Cookie
|$3.99
Gluten Free.
Desserts by Woodland Custom Cookies
More about McLain's Market
CAKES
McLain's Market
10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park
|Mother's Day Cookie Cake
|$20.00
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Our classic chocolate chip cookie cake, topped with a white, pink, and yellow buttercream border, sprinkled on with white nonpareil and pearl sprinkles and accented with gold and glitter.
|Mother's Day Mini Cookie Box
|$15.00
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Let your mom know that she is the best mom ever and share cookies with her from this mini cookie box! This box includes 2 chocolate chip cookies, 1 sugar sprinkle cookie, 1 lemon cookie, 1 royal iced flower cookie, 3 butter cookies, and one cupcookie with white buttercream. *Royal iced flower cookie color varies.
|Butter Cookies
|$4.99
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
A dozen of our classic butter cookies.