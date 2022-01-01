Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve cookies

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

13350 College Blvd, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Ala Mode$5.50
A huge cookie topped with a pile of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Sheridan's Unforked

7337 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Cookie$1.75
Semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie made from scratch in our kitchen.
Chocolate Cookie Dough SM$4.20
Chocolate frozen custard blended with chocolate chunks and chocolate chip cookie dough.
Chocolate Cookie Dough LRG$6.90
Chocolate frozen custard blended with chocolate chunks and chocolate chip cookie dough.
More about Sheridan's Unforked
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.1 (847 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Ala Mode$5.50
A huge cookie topped with a pile of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe image

 

Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe

7911 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mini Cookie$1.25
Cookies$2.05
More about Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe
Strang Hall image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Two Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.00
Our house made Dark chocolate chip cookies
More about Strang Hall
Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP image

 

Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP

7901 SANTA FE DRIVE, OVERLAND PARK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$2.00
More about Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

10146 W 119th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Ala Mode$5.50
A huge cookie topped with a pile of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

cultivare Greens & Grains

13366 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.99
Gluten Free and Vegan.
Desserts by Woodland Custom Cookies
Iced Sugar Cookie$3.99
Gluten Free and Vegan.
Desserts by Woodland Custom Cookies.
Lemon Poppyseed Cookie$3.99
Gluten Free.
Desserts by Woodland Custom Cookies
More about cultivare Greens & Grains
Item pic

CAKES

McLain's Market

10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Mother's Day Cookie Cake$20.00
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Our classic chocolate chip cookie cake, topped with a white, pink, and yellow buttercream border, sprinkled on with white nonpareil and pearl sprinkles and accented with gold and glitter.
Mother's Day Mini Cookie Box$15.00
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Let your mom know that she is the best mom ever and share cookies with her from this mini cookie box! This box includes 2 chocolate chip cookies, 1 sugar sprinkle cookie, 1 lemon cookie, 1 royal iced flower cookie, 3 butter cookies, and one cupcookie with white buttercream. *Royal iced flower cookie color varies.
Butter Cookies$4.99
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
A dozen of our classic butter cookies.
More about McLain's Market

