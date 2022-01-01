Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Country fried steaks in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants that serve country fried steaks

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar

11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park

Avg 4.3 (3050 reviews)
Takeout
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK$14.00
Steak hand-breaded, and fried, served with mashed potatoes and green beans.
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK$10.00
Steak hand-breaded, and fried, served with mashed potatoes and green beans.
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

7940 W 135TH, OVERLAND PARK

No reviews yet
Takeout
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK$11.49
Our fried steak, Our gravy, Our hash browns & eggs from someone else's chicken
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Talk of the Town image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town

5201 W 135th St, Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)
Takeout
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK$13.00
Steak hand-breaded, and fried, served with mashed potatoes and green beans.
More about Talk of the Town
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

7218 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK

No reviews yet
Takeout
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK$11.49
Our fried steak, Our gravy, Our hash browns & eggs from someone else's chicken
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch

