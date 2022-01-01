Country fried steaks in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve country fried steaks
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|COUNTRY FRIED STEAK
|$14.00
Steak hand-breaded, and fried, served with mashed potatoes and green beans.
|COUNTRY FRIED STEAK
|$10.00
Steak hand-breaded, and fried, served with mashed potatoes and green beans.
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
7940 W 135TH, OVERLAND PARK
|COUNTRY FRIED STEAK
|$11.49
Our fried steak, Our gravy, Our hash browns & eggs from someone else's chicken
More about Talk of the Town
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|COUNTRY FRIED STEAK
|$13.00
Steak hand-breaded, and fried, served with mashed potatoes and green beans.