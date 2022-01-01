Crispy chicken in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill
Ironhorse Bar & Grill
5317 West 151st Street, Leawood
|Fresh Breaded Crispy Chicken Strips w/ Rosemary Truffle Fries
|$15.00
Breaded in parmesan panko breading cooked to a crispy crunchy golden brown. Served with hand cut Rosemary Truffle fries and a sauce of your choice (Buffalo, BBQ, Ranch, Honey Mustard, or Jalapeno Ranch)
|Spicy Nashville Crispy Chicken w/ Rosemary Truffle Fries
|$15.00
Breaded chicken breast deep fried and dipped in a special Nashville sauce topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles served on our grilled potato bun with a side of our blue cheese dressing
More about Tortilla Ranch
Tortilla Ranch
8617 College Blvd, Overland Park
|Crispy Chicken Flautas
|$9.95
3 Crispy rolled corn tortillas, stuffed with shredded chicken and house spices. Served street style with cabbage mix, guacamole, sour cream, pico, cotija cheese, mild sauce, and a side of rice and black beans.