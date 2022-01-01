Curry in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve curry
Longboards Wraps & Bowls OP
8775 W 95th St, Overland Park
|Cali Curry Club
|$7.79
Chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, pepperjack, lettuce, egg, jalapenos and curry ranch, on a spinach tortilla
Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe
7911 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park
|Curried Chicken Sandwich
|$6.95
All white meat chicken, golden raisins, pecans and curry mayo
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Hearty Yellow Curry ⭐
|$14.00
Entree | Carrots, bell peppers, yellow onion and eggplants, topped with fresh herbs and served with white or brown rice
(Gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian)
|Yellow Curry for 3
|$44.00
Family-Style Dinner | Yellow curry, served with fried Brussels sprouts and plus 1 creme brûlée and 1 Forbidden Rice Pudding
|Fried Red Curry Drummies
Wings | Served with sweet chili herb sauce & house peanut sauce
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES
Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS
14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Roasted Duck Panang Curry
|$23.95
This aromatic curry boasts smooth peanut, coconut milk, and Thai spice flavors and is served with roasted duck over a bed of mixed vegetables.
|Panang Curry
|$15.95
This aromatic curry is a velvety blend of peanut flavor, coconut milk, and Thai spices that are similar to red curry, but with added depth from cumin and coriander seed.
|Massaman Curry
|$15.95
The heartiest of our curries, massaman curry is a fragrant, mild curry made with Thai spices, Thai chili paste, coconut milk, onions, and potatoes topped with whole peanuts and a whole chili pepper.