Curry in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Longboards Wraps & Bowls OP

8775 W 95th St, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cali Curry Club$7.79
Chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, pepperjack, lettuce, egg, jalapenos and curry ranch, on a spinach tortilla
More about Longboards Wraps & Bowls OP
Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe image

 

Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe

7911 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curried Chicken Sandwich$6.95
All white meat chicken, golden raisins, pecans and curry mayo
More about Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe
Hearty Yellow Curry ⭐ image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hearty Yellow Curry ⭐$14.00
Entree | Carrots, bell peppers, yellow onion and eggplants, topped with fresh herbs and served with white or brown rice
(Gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian)
Yellow Curry for 3$44.00
Family-Style Dinner | Yellow curry, served with fried Brussels sprouts and plus 1 creme brûlée and 1 Forbidden Rice Pudding
Fried Red Curry Drummies
Wings | Served with sweet chili herb sauce & house peanut sauce
More about Strang Hall
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS

14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.9 (4258 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Duck Panang Curry$23.95
This aromatic curry boasts smooth peanut, coconut milk, and Thai spice flavors and is served with roasted duck over a bed of mixed vegetables.
Panang Curry$15.95
This aromatic curry is a velvety blend of peanut flavor, coconut milk, and Thai spices that are similar to red curry, but with added depth from cumin and coriander seed.
Massaman Curry$15.95
The heartiest of our curries, massaman curry is a fragrant, mild curry made with Thai spices, Thai chili paste, coconut milk, onions, and potatoes topped with whole peanuts and a whole chili pepper.
More about Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS

