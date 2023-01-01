Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve dumplings

Buck Tui BBQ - 6737 W 75th St

6737 W 75th St, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Sausage Dumplings$12.00
Steamed Thai Sausage Dumplings (6), Ginger Hoisin Sauce
More about Buck Tui BBQ - 6737 W 75th St
Strang Hall - Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
DUMPLINGS$12.00
(4) pan seared pork dumplings w/ house dipping sauce.
More about Strang Hall - Strang Hall
Rakar Dumpling House - www.rakardumplinghouse.com

4971 West 135th Street, Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Dumplings$6.00
8 house-made dumplings filled with cabbage, carrots, corn, shiitake mushrooms, tree ear mushrooms, and rice vermicelli.
Enjoy boiled, steamed, pan-fried, or fried.
Served with a variety of sauces.
Frozen Pork Dumplings (50)$20.00
50 frozen house-made dumplings filled with pork, cabbage, onions, and ginger.
Take home and prepare yourself. Perfect for parties and busy weeknights.
Fish Dumplings$8.00
8 house-made dumplings filled with fish, Napa cabbage, and onions.
Enjoy boiled, steamed, pan-fried, or fried.
Served with a variety of sauces.
More about Rakar Dumpling House - www.rakardumplinghouse.com

