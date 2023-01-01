Dumplings in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve dumplings
Buck Tui BBQ - 6737 W 75th St
6737 W 75th St, Overland Park
|Thai Sausage Dumplings
|$12.00
Steamed Thai Sausage Dumplings (6), Ginger Hoisin Sauce
Strang Hall - Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|DUMPLINGS
|$12.00
(4) pan seared pork dumplings w/ house dipping sauce.
Rakar Dumpling House - www.rakardumplinghouse.com
4971 West 135th Street, Leawood
|Vegetable Dumplings
|$6.00
8 house-made dumplings filled with cabbage, carrots, corn, shiitake mushrooms, tree ear mushrooms, and rice vermicelli.
Enjoy boiled, steamed, pan-fried, or fried.
Served with a variety of sauces.
|Frozen Pork Dumplings (50)
|$20.00
50 frozen house-made dumplings filled with pork, cabbage, onions, and ginger.
Take home and prepare yourself. Perfect for parties and busy weeknights.
|Fish Dumplings
|$8.00
8 house-made dumplings filled with fish, Napa cabbage, and onions.
Enjoy boiled, steamed, pan-fried, or fried.
Served with a variety of sauces.