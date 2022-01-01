Enchiladas in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve enchiladas
Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe
7911 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park
|Chicken Enchilada
|$9.95
Salsa verde sauce, chicken, red onion and Monterey Jack cheese. Garnished with fresh cilantro
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Enchiladas Rojas
|$15.00
Entrée | Shredded chicken, sweet potato, corn, cheddar jack cheese, toasted pepitas, white corn tortillas, red sauce, cotija, cilantro
(gluten-free)
Tortilla Ranch
8617 College Blvd, Overland Park
|Enchilada
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
|Kids Enchilada
|$5.25
|Enchilada Style Burrito
|$9.00
Crushed Red
10640 Roe Ave, Overland Park
|Baja Chicken Enchilada - Bowl
|$7.49
A zesty blend of chicken, black beans, zucchini & onions in a thick, creamy base topped with crispy tortilla strips
|Baja Chicken Enchilada - Cup
|$5.99
A zesty blend of chicken, black beans, zucchini & onions in a thick, creamy base topped with crispy tortilla strips