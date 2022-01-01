Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Overland Park

Go
Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar

11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park

Avg 4.3 (3050 reviews)
Takeout
FISH & CHIPS$10.00
Cod fried in house-made boulevard wheat batter, slaw, house-made tartar sauce, served with waffle fries and coleslaw.
FISH & CHIPS$13.00
Cod fried in house-made boulevard wheat batter, slaw, house-made tartar sauce, served with waffle fries and coleslaw.
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
Strang Hall image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$16.00
Entree's | Beer battered cod, shoestring fries, remoulade sauce for dipping
More about Strang Hall
Item pic

 

Ironhorse Bar & Grill

5317 West 151st Street, Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish (3) N Chips Fresh Atlantic Cod / Sliced Potato Chips$18.00
Crispy beer battered fresh Atlantic cod fried golden brown and served with house made tater sauce with freshly sliced potato chips
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town

5201 W 135th St, Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)
Takeout
FISH & CHIPS$13.00
Cod fried in house-made boulevard wheat batter, slaw, house-made tartar sauce, served with waffle fries and coleslaw.
More about Talk of the Town
Banner pic

 

Barley's Kitchen & Tap

11924 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish and Chips Family$36.00
Light and flaky white fish, beer-battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with French fries, coleslaw, and lemon caper aioli.
Fish and Chips$17.00
Light and flaky white fish, beer-battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with French fries, coleslaw, and lemon caper aioli.
More about Barley's Kitchen & Tap

Browse other tasty dishes in Overland Park

Boneless Wings

Tostadas

Chocolate Cake

Yellow Curry

Chips And Salsa

Curry Chicken

Croissants

Green Beans

Map

More near Overland Park to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston