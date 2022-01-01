Fish and chips in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|FISH & CHIPS
|$10.00
Cod fried in house-made boulevard wheat batter, slaw, house-made tartar sauce, served with waffle fries and coleslaw.
|FISH & CHIPS
|$13.00
Cod fried in house-made boulevard wheat batter, slaw, house-made tartar sauce, served with waffle fries and coleslaw.
More about Strang Hall
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Entree's | Beer battered cod, shoestring fries, remoulade sauce for dipping
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill
Ironhorse Bar & Grill
5317 West 151st Street, Leawood
|Fish (3) N Chips Fresh Atlantic Cod / Sliced Potato Chips
|$18.00
Crispy beer battered fresh Atlantic cod fried golden brown and served with house made tater sauce with freshly sliced potato chips
More about Talk of the Town
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|FISH & CHIPS
|$13.00
Cod fried in house-made boulevard wheat batter, slaw, house-made tartar sauce, served with waffle fries and coleslaw.
More about Barley's Kitchen & Tap
Barley's Kitchen & Tap
11924 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|Fish and Chips Family
|$36.00
Light and flaky white fish, beer-battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with French fries, coleslaw, and lemon caper aioli.
|Fish and Chips
|$17.00
Light and flaky white fish, beer-battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with French fries, coleslaw, and lemon caper aioli.