Fish tacos in Overland Park

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Taco Naco KC
8220 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Fried Fish Taco
|$4.50
beer-battered white bass deep fried and topped with cabbage and chipotle aoli on a 6-in flour tortilla
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|BAJA FISH TACOS
|$13.00
Two flour tortillas filled with house-made boulevard wheat- battered cod, corn salsa, cabbage, queso fresco cheese, creamy chipotle sauce, served with black beans and Spanish rice.