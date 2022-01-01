Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Overland Park

Go
Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve fish tacos

Taco Naco KC image

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Taco Naco KC

8220 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Fish Taco$4.50
beer-battered white bass deep fried and topped with cabbage and chipotle aoli on a 6-in flour tortilla
More about Taco Naco KC
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar

11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park

Avg 4.3 (3050 reviews)
Takeout
BAJA FISH TACOS$13.00
Two flour tortillas filled with house-made boulevard wheat- battered cod, corn salsa, cabbage, queso fresco cheese, creamy chipotle sauce, served with black beans and Spanish rice.
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
Talk of the Town image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town

5201 W 135th St, Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)
Takeout
BAJA FISH TACOS$13.00
Two flour tortillas filled with house-made boulevard wheat- battered cod, corn salsa, cabbage, queso fresco cheese, creamy chipotle sauce, served with black beans and Spanish rice.
More about Talk of the Town

