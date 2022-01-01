Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flat iron steaks in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve flat iron steaks

Item pic

 

Iron Horse Bar & Grill

5317 West 151st Street, Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flat Iron Steak / 2 Egg / 1 Toast$17.00
Sliced 8oz chimichurri marinated grilled flat iron Angus steak topped with a chimichurri drizzle served with “2 eggs your way”, and 1 slice organic sprouted wheat white toast
More about Iron Horse Bar & Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town Leawood

5201 W 135th St, Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flat Iron Steak$19.00
12-oz. aged, hand-cut strip, served with baked potato and your choice of vegetable.
FLAT IRON STEAK SALAD$17.00
Butter lettuce topped with flat iron steak, sauteed mushrooms, crispy onions straws, black olives, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, diced tomato, served with Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Talk of the Town Leawood

