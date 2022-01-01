French toast in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve french toast
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
7940 W 135TH, OVERLAND PARK
|'MERICA FRENCH TOAST
|$10.49
Strawberries, blueberries, mascarpone honey glaze topped w/ whipped cream & powdered sugar
|FRENCH TOAST BRIOCHE
|$8.99
Covered in powdered sugar served with a side of butter and syrup
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill
Ironhorse Bar & Grill
5317 West 151st Street, Leawood
|Stuffed French Toast / Potatoes / 2 Bacon
|$13.00
Texas Toast stuffed with blackberry jam and cream cheese your choice of syrup (Regular, Jalapeno, Sweet Bourbon). Served with breakfast potatoes and 2 slices of applewood smoked bacon