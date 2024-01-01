Fried dumplings in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve fried dumplings
Tuk Tuk Thai
8351 W 135th St, Overland park
|Veggies app sampler (2 eggrolls, 2 springrolls, 2 fried tofu, 2 dumplings)
|$16.95
Jasmine Garden (Ying Ying Dumpling House) - 8912 West 95th Street
8912 West 95th Street, Overland Park
|Fried Dumplings (8)
|$10.95
Pan-Fried Dumplings, crafted with a secret blend of spices and fresh pork, mixed together and wrapped in dumpling skins, then pan-fried to a golden, crispy, and juicy perfection. Available in orders of eight, these house-made delights offer a flavorful and satisfying start to your dining experience.