Fried dumplings in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve fried dumplings

Tuk Tuk Thai image

 

Tuk Tuk Thai

8351 W 135th St, Overland park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggies app sampler (2 eggrolls, 2 springrolls, 2 fried tofu, 2 dumplings)$16.95
More about Tuk Tuk Thai
Consumer pic

 

Jasmine Garden (Ying Ying Dumpling House) - 8912 West 95th Street

8912 West 95th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Dumplings (8)$10.95
Pan-Fried Dumplings, crafted with a secret blend of spices and fresh pork, mixed together and wrapped in dumpling skins, then pan-fried to a golden, crispy, and juicy perfection. Available in orders of eight, these house-made delights offer a flavorful and satisfying start to your dining experience.
More about Jasmine Garden (Ying Ying Dumpling House) - 8912 West 95th Street

