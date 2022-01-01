Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Overland Park

Go
Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Buck Tui BBQ

6737 W 75th St, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buck BBQ Fried Rice$17.00
Pulled pork, jasmine rice, scallion, wok fried egg
Pineapple Rib Fried Rice$26.00
Half slab Duroc pork ribs, fried jasmine rice, pineapple, scallions, cashews, cucumber, cilantro (DF)(GF)
Pineapple Rib Fried Rice$26.00
Half slab Duroc pork ribs, fried jasmine rice, pineapple, scallions, cashews, cucumber, cilantro (DF)(GF)
More about Buck Tui BBQ
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Fried Rice$5.00
ginger fried rice, egg, scallions, onion
Nikko Fried Rice$14.00
Mains | Fried rice with eggs, onions, scallions, ginger sauce, choice of protein (Vegetarian, Gluten-free)
More about Strang Hall
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS

14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.9 (4258 reviews)
Takeout
Basil Fried Rice$11.95
Our fried rice with Thai fresh basil, bell peppers, scallions, and onions.
Fried Rice$11.95
Classic fried rice stir-fried with onions, scallions and an egg
Yellow Curry Fried Rice$11.95
Fried rice stir-fried with yellow curry, onions, scallions, and an egg
More about Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS

