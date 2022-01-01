Fried rice in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Buck Tui BBQ
Buck Tui BBQ
6737 W 75th St, Overland Park
|Buck BBQ Fried Rice
|$17.00
Pulled pork, jasmine rice, scallion, wok fried egg
|Pineapple Rib Fried Rice
|$26.00
Half slab Duroc pork ribs, fried jasmine rice, pineapple, scallions, cashews, cucumber, cilantro (DF)(GF)
|Pineapple Rib Fried Rice
|$26.00
Half slab Duroc pork ribs, fried jasmine rice, pineapple, scallions, cashews, cucumber, cilantro (DF)(GF)
More about Strang Hall
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Kids Fried Rice
|$5.00
ginger fried rice, egg, scallions, onion
|Nikko Fried Rice
|$14.00
Mains | Fried rice with eggs, onions, scallions, ginger sauce, choice of protein (Vegetarian, Gluten-free)
More about Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES
Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS
14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Basil Fried Rice
|$11.95
Our fried rice with Thai fresh basil, bell peppers, scallions, and onions.
|Fried Rice
|$11.95
Classic fried rice stir-fried with onions, scallions and an egg
|Yellow Curry Fried Rice
|$11.95
Fried rice stir-fried with yellow curry, onions, scallions, and an egg