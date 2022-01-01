Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Overland Park

Go
Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve garlic bread

Consumer pic

 

The Other Place-Overland Park

7324 W 80th St, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread (5pcs)$2.25
Mozzarella Garlic Bread$7.75
French bread brushed with garlic butter, topped with mozzarella and baked golden brown. Served with homemade marinara.
More about The Other Place-Overland Park
Item pic

PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Garozzo's Overland Park

9950 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Cheese Bread$4.50
4 pieces of Garozzos bread, toasted with butter, garlic and cheese
GARLIC CHZ BREAD$5.00
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.25
4 pieces of Garozzos bread, toasted with butter garlic and cheese
More about Garozzo's Overland Park

Browse other tasty dishes in Overland Park

Mushroom Burgers

Fish Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Muffins

Chopped Salad

Tacos

Street Tacos

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Overland Park to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston