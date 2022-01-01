Greek salad in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve greek salad
Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe
7911 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park
|Greek Salad Wrap
|$5.95
Spring mix, tomato, red onion, cucumber and feta cheese topped with red wine vinaigrette
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Greek Side Salad
|$7.00
Side | Mixed greens, red onion, grape tomatoes, kalamata olive, feta, Greek vinaigrette
(Vegetarian)
Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP
7901 SANTA FE DRIVE, OVERLAND PARK
|PARTY GREEK salad for 5
|$20.00
|Large Greek Salad
|$8.50
Mixed Greens, Feta, Black Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Red Onion, House Garlic Vinaigrette
|Small Greek Salad
|$7.00
Mixed Greens, Feta, Black Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Red Onion, House Garlic Vinaigrette
Sahara Mediterranean food - Overland Park
10150 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|Greek Salad
|$7.00
lettuce,tomato,cucumber,olives.feta chesse,parsley,sumac,vinaigrette