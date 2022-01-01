Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve greek salad

Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe image

 

Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe

7911 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad Wrap$5.95
Spring mix, tomato, red onion, cucumber and feta cheese topped with red wine vinaigrette
More about Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe
Strang Hall image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek Side Salad$7.00
Side | Mixed greens, red onion, grape tomatoes, kalamata olive, feta, Greek vinaigrette
(Vegetarian)
More about Strang Hall
Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP image

 

Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP

7901 SANTA FE DRIVE, OVERLAND PARK

No reviews yet
Takeout
PARTY GREEK salad for 5$20.00
Large Greek Salad$8.50
Mixed Greens, Feta, Black Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Red Onion, House Garlic Vinaigrette
Small Greek Salad$7.00
Mixed Greens, Feta, Black Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Red Onion, House Garlic Vinaigrette
More about Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP
Banner pic

 

Sahara Mediterranean food - Overland Park

10150 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$7.00
lettuce,tomato,cucumber,olives.feta chesse,parsley,sumac,vinaigrette
More about Sahara Mediterranean food - Overland Park
Banner pic

 

Barley's Kitchen & Tap

11924 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$11.00
Fresh spinach mixed with marinated tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and kalamata olives. Topped with Greek feta cheese and served with our homemade Greek vinaigrette and garlic naan (GF) (V)
More about Barley's Kitchen & Tap

