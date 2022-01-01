Green beans in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve green beans
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|GREEN BEANS
|$4.00
Ironhorse Bar & Grill
5317 West 151st Street, Leawood
|Baseball Cut Top Sirloin w/ Red Wine Reduction / Green Bean /Grilled Zucchini
|$23.00
8oz Top Sirloin cut from the center, it’s lean, thick, and flavorful. The steak is tenderized perfectly then topped with an Iron Horse original red wine reduction on a bed of fresh green beans, sautéed red onions and applewood smoked bacon. The featured side is an angled cut grilled zucchini
|Sautéed Green Beans - Side
|$5.00
Fresh green beans sautéed with onions and bacon
|Teriyaki Glazed Double Bone Pork Chop / Green Beans / Rice
|$23.00
12oz double bone pork chop seasoned with brown sugar, glazed with house made teriyaki sauce. Presented on a pile of fresh cut green beans with sautéed red onions and applewood smoked bacon. It’s accompanied with a side of cilantro lime rice garnished with a fresh orange