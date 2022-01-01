Grilled chicken in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Buck Tui BBQ
6737 W 75th St, Overland Park
|Grilled Chicken Satays
|$14.00
Peanut sauce, Banh Mi crostini, Thai style cucumber relish
Sheridan's Unforked
7337 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|Side Grilled Chicken
|$3.10
Grilled all natural chicken breast.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Side of Grilled Chicken
|$4.00
Extras | Side of grilled chicken.
|Grilled Curry Chicken
|$3.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES
Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS
14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Grilled Chicken Peanut Salad
|$13.95
Our signature chicken satay on top of crisp greens, carrots, green onion, and red onion dressed in a creamy house peanut dressing
|Grilled Chicken Peanut Salad
|$12.95
Our signature chicken satay on top of crisp greens, carrots, green onion, and red onion dressed in a creamy house peanut dressing
Ironhorse Bar & Grill
5317 West 151st Street, Leawood
|Rosemary Grilled Chicken - LUNCH MENU
|$13.00
A fresh rosemary marinated grilled chicken breast served with crispy parmesan cheese, and cilantro rice
|Rosemary Chicken and Grilled Asparagus
|$17.00
A fresh rosemary marinated grilled chicken breast served with cilantro lime rice, grilled asparagus and topped with a white wine lemon butter
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.
Sahara Mediterranean food - Overland Park
10150 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|Grilled Chicken Shrak
|$11.00
shrak bread filled with grilled chicken,grilled bell peppers,onions,mayo and cheese
|Grilled Chicken Combo
|$12.00
grilled chicken kabobs ,rice,hummus,pita,taboli salad and tzatziki
|Hummas with Grilled Chicken
|$12.00
hummas plate with grilled chicken,served with peta