Grilled chicken in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Banner pic

 

Buck Tui BBQ

6737 W 75th St, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Satays$14.00
Peanut sauce, Banh Mi crostini, Thai style cucumber relish
More about Buck Tui BBQ
Sheridan's Unforked image

 

Sheridan's Unforked

7337 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Grilled Chicken$3.10
Grilled all natural chicken breast.
More about Sheridan's Unforked
Strang Hall image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side of Grilled Chicken$4.00
Extras | Side of grilled chicken.
Grilled Curry Chicken$3.00
More about Strang Hall
Consumer pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS

14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.9 (4258 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Peanut Salad$13.95
Our signature chicken satay on top of crisp greens, carrots, green onion, and red onion dressed in a creamy house peanut dressing
Grilled Chicken Peanut Salad$12.95
Our signature chicken satay on top of crisp greens, carrots, green onion, and red onion dressed in a creamy house peanut dressing
More about Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS
Item pic

 

Ironhorse Bar & Grill

5317 West 151st Street, Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rosemary Grilled Chicken - LUNCH MENU$13.00
A fresh rosemary marinated grilled chicken breast served with crispy parmesan cheese, and cilantro rice
Rosemary Chicken and Grilled Asparagus$17.00
A fresh rosemary marinated grilled chicken breast served with cilantro lime rice, grilled asparagus and topped with a white wine lemon butter
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill
Talk of the Town image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town

5201 W 135th St, Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$13.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.
More about Talk of the Town
Banner pic

 

Sahara Mediterranean food - Overland Park

10150 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Shrak$11.00
shrak bread filled with grilled chicken,grilled bell peppers,onions,mayo and cheese
Grilled Chicken Combo$12.00
grilled chicken kabobs ,rice,hummus,pita,taboli salad and tzatziki
Hummas with Grilled Chicken$12.00
hummas plate with grilled chicken,served with peta
More about Sahara Mediterranean food - Overland Park
Banner pic

 

Barley's Kitchen & Tap

11924 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast$7.00
More about Barley's Kitchen & Tap

