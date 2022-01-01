Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS

14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.9 (4258 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Peanut Salad$13.95
Our signature chicken satay on top of crisp greens, carrots, green onion, and red onion dressed in a creamy house peanut dressing
Grilled Chicken Peanut Salad$12.95
Our signature chicken satay on top of crisp greens, carrots, green onion, and red onion dressed in a creamy house peanut dressing
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town

5201 W 135th St, Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$13.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.
Sahara Mediterranean food - Overland Park

10150 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.00
grilled chicken over greek salad
