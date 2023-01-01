Grilled chicken sandwiches in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about SERV - 9051 Metcalf
SERV - 9051 Metcalf
9051 Metcalf, Overland Park
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Aioli on a Toasted Bun, with choice of fries or tots
More about Iron Horse Bar & Grill
Iron Horse Bar & Grill
5317 West 151st Street, Leawood
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Served with rosemary truffle fries. Perfectly grilled ancho marinated chicken breast, melted swiss, mayonnaise, lettuce, pickles, onion on a potato bun
