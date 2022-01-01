Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Overland Park

Go
Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve honey chicken

Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Door Woodfired Grill

8001 W 159th St, Overland Park

Avg 4 (147 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Chicken$14.00
Woodfire grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, shaved lettuce, vine-ripe tomato, mayo, ancho-honey glaze
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
Item pic

 

Ironhorse Bar & Grill

5317 West 151st Street, Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Country Fried Chicken w/ Mashed Potatoes / Honey Glazed Carrots$19.00
The chicken breast is breaded when your order is placed. It’s then cooked to a golden crisp perfection and topped with a thick made from scratch white gravy. Served with homemade creamy mashed potatoes and honey glazed baby carrots on the side
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Overland Park

Hummus

Waffles

Salmon

Cheeseburgers

Pancakes

Fish And Chips

Fried Pickles

Turkey Wraps

Map

More near Overland Park to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (864 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston