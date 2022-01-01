Hummus in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve hummus
More about Sheridan's Unforked
Sheridan's Unforked
7337 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|Edamame Hummus
|$8.50
More about Longboards Wraps & Bowls OP
Longboards Wraps & Bowls OP
8775 W 95th St, Overland Park
|Hummus with Pita
|$1.99
Side of Hummus served with a Grilled Pita Bread
|Hummus and Veggies
|$5.99
Hummus, vegetables, olives, pico de gallo, cheese and parmesean, on a spinach tortilla
More about Strang Hall
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Falafel & Hummus
|$9.00
Starter | Pita, za'tar yogurt dip, feta, olive.
(Vegetarian)
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill
Ironhorse Bar & Grill
5317 West 151st Street, Leawood
|Black Bean Hummus
|$12.00
Served with sides of carrots, celery, and grilled pita. Garnished with blue cheese and pico
More about Talk of the Town
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|HUMMUS & PITA
|$10.50
Hummus topped with olive oil and your choice of red peppers or pickled jalapenos, served with warm pita bread
More about Sahara Mediterranean food - Overland Park
Sahara Mediterranean food - Overland Park
10150 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|side Hummus
|$5.00
|Hummus with Gyro
|$12.00
hummas plate with gyro,served with peta
|Hummus plate
|$7.00
hummus served with pita bread
More about Crushed Red
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Crushed Red
10640 Roe Ave, Overland Park
|Hummus
|$9.99
Smoky chili hummus with warm flatbread & lavasch.
More about cultivare Greens & Grains
cultivare Greens & Grains
13366 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
|Hummus Trio
|$8.99
Our house-made hummus served with three different variations: original, chimichurri with toasted pine nuts, harissa roasted red pepper with almonds. Served with with toasted pita or cucumber rounds