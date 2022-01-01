Hummus in Overland Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sheridan's Unforked image

 

Sheridan's Unforked

7337 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame Hummus$8.50
Item pic

 

Longboards Wraps & Bowls OP

8775 W 95th St, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus with Pita$1.99
Side of Hummus served with a Grilled Pita Bread
Hummus and Veggies$5.99
Hummus, vegetables, olives, pico de gallo, cheese and parmesean, on a spinach tortilla
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Falafel & Hummus$9.00
Starter | Pita, za'tar yogurt dip, feta, olive.
(Vegetarian)
Item pic

 

Ironhorse Bar & Grill

5317 West 151st Street, Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Bean Hummus$12.00
Served with sides of carrots, celery, and grilled pita. Garnished with blue cheese and pico
Talk of the Town image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town

5201 W 135th St, Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)
Takeout
HUMMUS & PITA$10.50
Hummus topped with olive oil and your choice of red peppers or pickled jalapenos, served with warm pita bread
Banner pic

 

Sahara Mediterranean food - Overland Park

10150 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
side Hummus$5.00
Hummus with Gyro$12.00
hummas plate with gyro,served with peta
Hummus plate$7.00
hummus served with pita bread
Hummus image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Crushed Red

10640 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (2632 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$9.99
Smoky chili hummus with warm flatbread & lavasch.
Hummus Trio image

 

cultivare Greens & Grains

13366 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Trio$8.99
Our house-made hummus served with three different variations: original, chimichurri with toasted pine nuts, harissa roasted red pepper with almonds. Served with with toasted pita or cucumber rounds
Item pic

CAKES

McLain's Market

10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus & Veggie Plate$9.00
Cucumber, carrot, celery, red pepper, pita, hummus and classic ranch on the side.
Hummus & Veggie Plate$9.00
Cucumber, carrot, celery, red pepper, pita, hummus & classic ranch.
