Lo mein in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve lo mein

Strang Hall image

 

Strang Hall - Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP LO MEIN$16.00
Lo mein noodels stir-fried w/ shrimp, zucchini, squash, & you choy.
More about Strang Hall - Strang Hall
Item pic

 

Rakar Dumpling House - www.rakardumplinghouse.com

4971 West 135th Street, Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Lo Mein$12.00
Lo Mein noodles stir fried with chicken, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, scallions, and onions.
Beef Lo Mein$12.00
Lo Mein noodles stir fried with sliced beef, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, scallions, and onions.
More about Rakar Dumpling House - www.rakardumplinghouse.com

