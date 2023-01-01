Lo mein in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve lo mein
More about Strang Hall - Strang Hall
Strang Hall - Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|SHRIMP LO MEIN
|$16.00
Lo mein noodels stir-fried w/ shrimp, zucchini, squash, & you choy.
More about Rakar Dumpling House - www.rakardumplinghouse.com
Rakar Dumpling House - www.rakardumplinghouse.com
4971 West 135th Street, Leawood
|Chicken Lo Mein
|$12.00
Lo Mein noodles stir fried with chicken, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, scallions, and onions.
|Beef Lo Mein
|$12.00
Lo Mein noodles stir fried with sliced beef, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, scallions, and onions.