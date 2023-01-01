Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lobsters in
Overland Park
/
Overland Park
/
Lobsters
Overland Park restaurants that serve lobsters
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall - Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
Avg 4.6
(327 reviews)
Lobster Rolls
$15.00
More about Strang Hall - Strang Hall
The Brass Onion
5501 W 135th St, Overland Park
No reviews yet
Lobster Deviled Eggs
$14.00
More about The Brass Onion
Browse other tasty dishes in Overland Park
Mahi Mahi
Gumbo
Tostadas
Gnocchi
Green Beans
Sundaes
Jambalaya
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Overland Park to explore
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(237 restaurants)
Lees Summit
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Shawnee
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Lenexa
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Olathe
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Mission
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Leawood
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Prairie Village
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(237 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(308 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(165 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(394 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(148 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1010 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston