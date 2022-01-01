Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Overland Park

Go
Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

13350 College Blvd, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burnt End Mac & Cheese Melt$11.50
BBQ Burnt End Mac & Cheese$11.50
Creamy Cavatappi Mac & Cheese topped with BBQ Burnt Ends, Onion Straws and Green Onion
White Mac & Cheese$3.50
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar

11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park

Avg 4.3 (3050 reviews)
Takeout
BAKED MAC & CHEESE$12.00
Giant baked macaroni with four cheeses. Choice of bacon or chicken.
KID MAC & CHEESE$6.00
MAC & CHEESE$4.00
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
Item pic

 

Buck Tui BBQ

6737 W 75th St, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese
Thai Chile Mornay, Cottonwood Aged White Cheddar, and Cornbread Crumble. (V)
Mac & Cheese
Thai Chile Mornay, Cottonwood Aged White Cheddar, and Cornbread Crumble. (V)
More about Buck Tui BBQ
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.1 (847 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burnt End Mac & Cheese Melt$11.50
BBQ Burnt End Mac & Cheese$11.50
Creamy Cavatappi Mac & Cheese topped with BBQ Burnt Ends, Onion Straws and Green Onion
White Mac & Cheese$3.50
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.00
Kids | Our white sauce topped with mozzarella and parm on cavatappi noodles
Norcini Mac and Cheese$12.00
Pasta | Cavatappi noodles, bechamel, mozzarella, lemon pecorino
More about Strang Hall
Item pic

 

Ironhorse Bar & Grill

5317 West 151st Street, Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac-N-Cheese w/Brisket 8oz with Toasted Broccoli$17.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed with our house 4oz of smoked brisket and smoked gouda cheese and onions. Then we top it with our parmesan bacon breading blend and toast it to a nice golden brown, served with toasted parmesan broccoli
Mac-N-Cheese 4oz -Side$5.00
Creamy Gouda Mac-N’-Cheese
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town

5201 W 135th St, Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)
Takeout
MAC & CHEESE$4.00
BAKED MAC & CHEESE$14.00
Giant baked macaroni with four cheeses. Choice of bacon, chicken, shrimp, or burnt ends.
KID MAC & CHEESE$6.00
More about Talk of the Town
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

10146 W 119th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Burnt End Mac & Cheese$11.50
Creamy Cavatappi Mac & Cheese topped with BBQ Burnt Ends, Onion Straws and Green Onion
Burnt End Mac & Cheese Melt$11.50
White Mac & Cheese$3.50
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Q39

11051 Antioch Rd., Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sub Mac & Cheese $4$4.00
Mac N Cheese To Go
More about Q39
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Crushed Red

10640 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (2632 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mac & Cheese
More about Crushed Red
Item pic

CAKES

McLain's Market

10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Mac + Cheese Bowl$9.50
Penne noodles smothered in a cheddar cheese cream sauce + topped with bread crumbs.
"The Works" includes: pesto, veggies, ghost pepper cheese, chicken, ham, & bacon.
Side Mac & Cheese$3.00
Mac + Cheese$6.00
Served with fries + applesauce
More about McLain's Market

Map

