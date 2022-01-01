Mac and cheese in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve mac and cheese
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
13350 College Blvd, Lenexa
|Burnt End Mac & Cheese Melt
|$11.50
|BBQ Burnt End Mac & Cheese
|$11.50
Creamy Cavatappi Mac & Cheese topped with BBQ Burnt Ends, Onion Straws and Green Onion
|White Mac & Cheese
|$3.50
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|BAKED MAC & CHEESE
|$12.00
Giant baked macaroni with four cheeses. Choice of bacon or chicken.
|KID MAC & CHEESE
|$6.00
|MAC & CHEESE
|$4.00
Buck Tui BBQ
6737 W 75th St, Overland Park
|Mac & Cheese
Thai Chile Mornay, Cottonwood Aged White Cheddar, and Cornbread Crumble. (V)
|Mac & Cheese
Thai Chile Mornay, Cottonwood Aged White Cheddar, and Cornbread Crumble. (V)
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Kids | Our white sauce topped with mozzarella and parm on cavatappi noodles
|Norcini Mac and Cheese
|$12.00
Pasta | Cavatappi noodles, bechamel, mozzarella, lemon pecorino
Ironhorse Bar & Grill
5317 West 151st Street, Leawood
|Mac-N-Cheese w/Brisket 8oz with Toasted Broccoli
|$17.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed with our house 4oz of smoked brisket and smoked gouda cheese and onions. Then we top it with our parmesan bacon breading blend and toast it to a nice golden brown, served with toasted parmesan broccoli
|Mac-N-Cheese 4oz -Side
|$5.00
Creamy Gouda Mac-N’-Cheese
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|MAC & CHEESE
|$4.00
|BAKED MAC & CHEESE
|$14.00
Giant baked macaroni with four cheeses. Choice of bacon, chicken, shrimp, or burnt ends.
|KID MAC & CHEESE
|$6.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Crushed Red
10640 Roe Ave, Overland Park
|Kids Mac & Cheese
CAKES
McLain's Market
10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park
|Mac + Cheese Bowl
|$9.50
Penne noodles smothered in a cheddar cheese cream sauce + topped with bread crumbs.
"The Works" includes: pesto, veggies, ghost pepper cheese, chicken, ham, & bacon.
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$3.00
|Mac + Cheese
|$6.00
Served with fries + applesauce