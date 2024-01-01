Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Massaman curry in Overland Park

Go
Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve massaman curry

Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS - 14319 Metcalf Ave

14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.9 (4258 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Massaman Curry$17.95
The heartiest of our curries, massaman curry is a fragrant, mild curry made with Thai spices, Thai chili paste, coconut milk, onions, and potatoes topped with whole peanuts and a whole chili pepper.
More about Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS - 14319 Metcalf Ave
Item pic

 

Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop - Overland Park -

7921 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Massaman Curry (GF)$15.00
Potatoes, onions, peanuts & jasmine rice
More about Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop - Overland Park -

Browse other tasty dishes in Overland Park

Scallops

Lo Mein

Tacos

Chicken Pizza

Fish Tacos

Seaweed Salad

Taco Salad

Fried Pickles

Map

More near Overland Park to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Atchison

No reviews yet

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (397 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (508 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (125 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1249 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston