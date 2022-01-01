Nachos in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve nachos
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
13350 College Blvd, Lenexa
|Lots-O-Nachos
|$11.00
A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Taco Naco KC
8220 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Queso Nacho (16oz)
|$8.50
|Loaded Nachos
|$12.50
corn chips topped with beans, corn, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream, and a meat topping of your choice. NO VEGAN OPTION
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|BURNT-END NACHOS
|$14.00
House-made queso, jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, red onion, KC burnt ends and BBQ sauce.
|POTATO NACHOS
|$6.00
Waffle fries topped with house-made queso, bacon, green onions, sour cream.
|CHICKEN NACHOS
|$13.00
House-made queso, grilled chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, green onions.
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BURG & BARREL
7042 W 76th St, Overland Park
|Nachos Grande
|$12.00
Tortilla chips, cheese blend, pepper jack queso, black beans, tomato, red onion, green onion, salsa, and sour cream
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Lots-O-Nachos
|$11.00
A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Sushi Nachos
|$14.00
Starter | Spicy tuna, kani kana crab, sriracha aioli, fried wonton chips, eel sauce, cilantro & green onions
|Nachos
|$14.00
Shares & Sides | choice of shredded chicken or carnitas pork, tortilla chips, melty cheese, onions, pico de gallo, pasilla sour cream, pickled jalapeños and salsa
(Gluten-free)
|Farmer Nachos
|$11.00
Shares & Sides | fries, bacon, country gravy, cheese curds, green onion
Ironhorse Bar & Grill
5317 West 151st Street, Leawood
|Smoked Brisket Nacho
|$13.00
In house smoked shredded brisket, cured with our special rub, blended with queso, pico, black beans and fresh jalapenos then drizzled with our avocado crema
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|CHICKEN NACHOS
|$12.50
House-made queso, grilled chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, green onions.
|BURNT-END NACHOS
|$15.00
House-made queso, jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, red onion, KC burnt ends and BBQ sauce.
|BEEF NACHOS
|$12.50
House-made queso, taco beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, green onions.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
10146 W 119th St, Overland Park
|Lots-O-Nachos
|$11.00
A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.
Tortilla Ranch
8617 College Blvd, Overland Park
|Layered Nachos
|$9.25
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.