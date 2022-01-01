Nachos in Overland Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

13350 College Blvd, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lots-O-Nachos$11.00
A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Item pic

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Taco Naco KC

8220 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Queso Nacho (16oz)$8.50
Loaded Nachos$12.50
corn chips topped with beans, corn, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream, and a meat topping of your choice. NO VEGAN OPTION
More about Taco Naco KC
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar

11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park

Avg 4.3 (3050 reviews)
Takeout
BURNT-END NACHOS$14.00
House-made queso, jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, red onion, KC burnt ends and BBQ sauce.
POTATO NACHOS$6.00
Waffle fries topped with house-made queso, bacon, green onions, sour cream.
CHICKEN NACHOS$13.00
House-made queso, grilled chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, green onions.
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BURG & BARREL

7042 W 76th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.2 (1104 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos Grande$12.00
Tortilla chips, cheese blend, pepper jack queso, black beans, tomato, red onion, green onion, salsa, and sour cream
More about BURG & BARREL
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.1 (847 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lots-O-Nachos$11.00
A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sushi Nachos$14.00
Starter | Spicy tuna, kani kana crab, sriracha aioli, fried wonton chips, eel sauce, cilantro & green onions
Nachos$14.00
Shares & Sides | choice of shredded chicken or carnitas pork, tortilla chips, melty cheese, onions, pico de gallo, pasilla sour cream, pickled jalapeños and salsa
(Gluten-free)
Farmer Nachos$11.00
Shares & Sides | fries, bacon, country gravy, cheese curds, green onion
More about Strang Hall
Item pic

 

Ironhorse Bar & Grill

5317 West 151st Street, Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Brisket Nacho$13.00
In house smoked shredded brisket, cured with our special rub, blended with queso, pico, black beans and fresh jalapenos then drizzled with our avocado crema
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town

5201 W 135th St, Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN NACHOS$12.50
House-made queso, grilled chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, green onions.
BURNT-END NACHOS$15.00
House-made queso, jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, red onion, KC burnt ends and BBQ sauce.
BEEF NACHOS$12.50
House-made queso, taco beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, green onions.
More about Talk of the Town
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

10146 W 119th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lots-O-Nachos$11.00
A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Layered Nachos image

 

Tortilla Ranch

8617 College Blvd, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (2771 reviews)
Takeout
Layered Nachos$9.25
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
More about Tortilla Ranch
Item pic

 

BURG & BARREL

5408 W. 151st St., Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos Grande$12.00
Tortilla chips, cheese blend, pepper jack queso, black beans, tomato, red onion, green onion, salsa, and sour cream
More about BURG & BARREL

