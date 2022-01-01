Noodle bowls in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve noodle bowls
Sheridan's Unforked - Overland Park
7337 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|Diablo Noodle Bowl
|$8.50
Hot rice noodles tossed with chipotle tomato broth, fresh arugula, tomato pico, pickled banana peppers, asiago cheese and chorizo. Add shrimp, chicken breast, carnitas, steak or portobello for an extra charge. GF
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall - Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Bun Rice Noodle Bowl
|$14.00
Entree | Spring mix, vermicelli noodles, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, fresh herbs, sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce
(gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian)
|Bun Rice Noodle Bowl for 3
|$44.00
Family-Style Dinner | Vermicelli noodles, sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce, choice of protein. Served with cucumber salad in a sesame soy glaze, plus creme brûlée & forbidden rice pudding