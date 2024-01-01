Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad see in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve pad see

Tuk Tuk Thai image

 

Tuk Tuk Thai

8351 W 135th St, Overland park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
kid pad see eaw chicken$10.95
More about Tuk Tuk Thai
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS - 14319 Metcalf Ave

14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.9 (4258 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sen Mee Pad See Eaw$17.95
Extra thin rice noodles are cooked with napa cabbage, bok choy, broccoli, bamboo strips, roasted garlic then lightly tossed in a brown sauce.
Kid's Chicken Pad See Eaw$11.95
Wide rice noodles stir fried with chicken, broccoli, and bok choy, in a brown sauce.
More about Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS - 14319 Metcalf Ave
Consumer pic

 

KC Thai

12250 W 135th St, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad See Ew$15.00
Flat wide rice noodles with bok choy, farm-fresh egg, Chinese broccoli, domestic broccoli & mushrooms in a sweet soy sauce.
More about KC Thai

