Panang curry in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve panang curry

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS - 14319 Metcalf Ave

14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.9 (4258 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Duck Panang Curry$26.95
This aromatic curry boasts smooth peanut, coconut milk, and Thai spice flavors and is served with roasted duck over a bed of mixed vegetables.
Panang Curry$17.95
This aromatic curry is a velvety blend of peanut flavor, coconut milk, and Thai spices that are similar to red curry, but with added depth from cumin and coriander seed.
More about Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS - 14319 Metcalf Ave
KC Thai

12250 W 135th St, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panang Curry$15.00
Nutty, mellow flavor, and texture of roasted peanuts. Tossed with sautéed bell pepper & onion.
More about KC Thai

