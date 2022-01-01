Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Papaya salad in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve papaya salad

Banner pic

 

Buck Tui BBQ

6737 W 75th St, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Issan Style Papaya Salad$12.00
Shredded green papaya, cherry tomatoes, long beans, Thai chili, fermented fish sauce, lime juice
More about Buck Tui BBQ
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Green Papaya Salad$9.00
Salad | Smashed green papaya, long beans, carrots, tomatoes, Thai chilis, garlic, lime juice, fermented fish sauce, garnished with shredded cabbage and pork grinds
(gluten free)
More about Strang Hall
Consumer pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS

14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.9 (4258 reviews)
Takeout
Papaya Salad$12.95
In Isan Northeastern region of Thailand, green papaya salad is called som tum referring to the pounding sound of the large pestle used to crush ingredients along with shredded unripe papaya.
Papaya Salad$12.95
In Isan Northeastern region of Thailand, green papaya salad is called som tum referring to the pounding sound of the large pestle used to crush ingredients along with shredded unripe papaya.
More about Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS

