Papaya salad in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve papaya salad
Buck Tui BBQ
6737 W 75th St, Overland Park
|Issan Style Papaya Salad
|$12.00
Shredded green papaya, cherry tomatoes, long beans, Thai chili, fermented fish sauce, lime juice
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Green Papaya Salad
|$9.00
Salad | Smashed green papaya, long beans, carrots, tomatoes, Thai chilis, garlic, lime juice, fermented fish sauce, garnished with shredded cabbage and pork grinds
(gluten free)
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES
Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS
14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Papaya Salad
|$12.95
In Isan Northeastern region of Thailand, green papaya salad is called som tum referring to the pounding sound of the large pestle used to crush ingredients along with shredded unripe papaya.
