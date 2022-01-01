Patty melts in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve patty melts
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
13350 College Blvd, Lenexa
|Patty Melt
|$11.50
Half-pound patty topped with sauteed onion and melted Swiss
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|PATTY MELT
|$6.00
BURGER, CHEDDAR, SAUTEED ONIONS, TOASTED MARBLE RYE
|PATTY MELT
|$12.00
BURGER, CHEDDAR, SAUTEED ONIONS, TOASTED MARBLE RYE
More about Talk of the Town
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|PATTY MELT
|$13.50
BURGER, CHEDDAR, SAUTEED ONIONS, TOASTED MARBLE RYE