Philly cheesesteaks in Overland Park
PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Garozzo's Overland Park
9950 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK
|Hill Special
|$16.25
Your choice of pasta with Maggie's sugo and a meatball or Italian sausage
|Georgio
|$24.00
Marinated Chicken breast rolled in Italian bread crumbs skewered and broiled. Served with crushed tomatoes, basil, garlic, spinach and olive oil over angel hair with romano cheese
|Sicilian Garlic Dip
|$5.25
Special dip consisting of olive oil, garlic, fresh basil, herbs and spices and Romano Cheese
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall - Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Hearty Yellow Curry ⭐
|$14.00
Entree | Carrots, bell peppers, yellow onion and eggplants, topped with fresh herbs and served with white or brown rice
(Gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian)
|Steam Buns
|$14.00
Entree | Three Asian sliders - slaw mix, fast-pickled cucumbers, scallions and three-spice hoisin sauce
(vegetarian upon request)
|Stir Fry Noodles ⭐
|$14.00
Entree | Wide noodles sautéed with bell peppers, onions, Napa cabbage, and garnished with fresh herbs
(Gluten-free on request)