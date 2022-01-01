Pineapple fried rice in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
Buck Tui BBQ
6737 W 75th St, Overland Park
|Pineapple Rib Fried Rice
|$26.00
Half slab Duroc pork ribs, fried jasmine rice, pineapple, scallions, cashews, cucumber, cilantro (DF)(GF)
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES
Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS
14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.95
Our fried rice with shrimp, pineapple, cashews, raisins, and roasted garlic.
