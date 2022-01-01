Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pineapple fried rice in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice

Buck Tui BBQ

6737 W 75th St, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Rib Fried Rice$26.00
Half slab Duroc pork ribs, fried jasmine rice, pineapple, scallions, cashews, cucumber, cilantro (DF)(GF)
More about Buck Tui BBQ
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS

14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.9 (4258 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
Our fried rice with shrimp, pineapple, cashews, raisins, and roasted garlic.
Pineapple Fried Rice$16.95
Our fried rice with shrimp, pineapple, cashews, raisins, and roasted garlic, egg
More about Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS

