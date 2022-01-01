Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Potstickers in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve potstickers

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

13350 College Blvd, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Potstickers$10.00
Pork and vegetable filled dumplings served with soy sauce
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.1 (847 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Potstickers$10.00
Pork and vegetable filled dumplings served with soy sauce
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS

14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.9 (4258 reviews)
Takeout
Potstickers Chicken (7pcs)$9.95
Chicken stuffed dumplings. Hand-crimped then steamed or fried and served with a dipping sauce.
Potstickers Vegetables (7pcs)$9.95
Vegetable stuffed dumplings. Hand-crimped then steamed or fried. Served with a dipping sauce.
Potstickers Chicken (7pcs)$9.95
Chicken stuffed dumplings. Hand-crimped then steamed or fried and served with a dipping sauce.
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

10146 W 119th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Potstickers$10.00
Pork and vegetable filled dumplings served with soy sauce
