Potstickers in Overland Park

Tanner's Bar & Grill
13350 College Blvd, Lenexa
|Potstickers
|$10.00
Pork and vegetable filled dumplings served with soy sauce
Tanner's Bar & Grill
14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Potstickers
|$10.00
Pork and vegetable filled dumplings served with soy sauce
Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS
14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Potstickers Chicken (7pcs)
|$9.95
Chicken stuffed dumplings. Hand-crimped then steamed or fried and served with a dipping sauce.
|Potstickers Vegetables (7pcs)
|$9.95
Vegetable stuffed dumplings. Hand-crimped then steamed or fried. Served with a dipping sauce.
