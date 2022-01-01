Pretzels in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve pretzels
Tanner's Bar & Grill
13350 College Blvd, Lenexa
|Jumbo Soft Pretzel
|$8.00
A huge salted pretzel and a side of cheese for dipping
BURG & BARREL
7042 W 76th St, Overland Park
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.50
Soft pretzels with pepper jack queso
Tanner's Bar & Grill
14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Jumbo Soft Pretzel
|$8.00
A huge salted pretzel and a side of cheese for dipping
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Pretzels & Beer Cheese
|$8.00
Starter | Pretzel twists, smoked caraway salt, pale ale cheese dip, house cider mustard, tart apple
(Vegetarian)
Tanner's Bar & Grill
10146 W 119th St, Overland Park
|Jumbo Soft Pretzel
|$8.00
A huge salted pretzel and a side of cheese for dipping
BURG & BARREL
5408 W. 151st St., Leawood
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.50
Soft pretzels with pepper jack queso