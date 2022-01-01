Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve pretzels

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

13350 College Blvd, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Soft Pretzel$8.00
A huge salted pretzel and a side of cheese for dipping
Pretzel Sticks image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BURG & BARREL

7042 W 76th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.2 (1104 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pretzel Sticks$9.50
Soft pretzels with pepper jack queso
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.1 (847 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Soft Pretzel$8.00
A huge salted pretzel and a side of cheese for dipping
Strang Hall image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pretzels & Beer Cheese$8.00
Starter | Pretzel twists, smoked caraway salt, pale ale cheese dip, house cider mustard, tart apple
(Vegetarian)
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

10146 W 119th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Soft Pretzel$8.00
A huge salted pretzel and a side of cheese for dipping
Pretzel Sticks image

 

BURG & BARREL

5408 W. 151st St., Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pretzel Sticks$9.50
Soft pretzels with pepper jack queso
Banner pic

 

Barley's Kitchen & Tap

11924 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GIANT BAVARIAN PRETZEL$10.00
A pair of brick-oven baked pretzels served with whole-grain mustard & cheddar ale soup.
