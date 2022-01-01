Pudding in Overland Park
Strang Hall - Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Ginger Apple Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Dessert | with bourbon and caramel sauce
|Forbidden Rice Pudding
|$5.00
Dessert | Purple rice, coconut, crème brûlée, white chocolate ganache & caramel sauce. flambé optional
(Gluten-free)
|Peach Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Dessert | Dark chocolate, Reiger whiskey hard sauce
(vegetarian)
Iron Horse Bar & Grill
5317 West 151st Street, Leawood
|Hickory Pit Bread Pudding W/ Almond Sauce
|$8.00
This legendary dessert has been handed down from the Summit Hickory Pit to the Iron Horse. Fresh made bread pudding with the perfect amount of almond sauce. Warms the soul!!!!