Pudding in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve pudding

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall - Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ginger Apple Bread Pudding$7.00
Dessert | with bourbon and caramel sauce
Forbidden Rice Pudding$5.00
Dessert | Purple rice, coconut, crème brûlée, white chocolate ganache & caramel sauce. flambé optional
(Gluten-free)
Peach Bread Pudding$7.00
Dessert | Dark chocolate, Reiger whiskey hard sauce
(vegetarian)
More about Strang Hall - Strang Hall
Iron Horse Bar & Grill

5317 West 151st Street, Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hickory Pit Bread Pudding W/ Almond Sauce$8.00
This legendary dessert has been handed down from the Summit Hickory Pit to the Iron Horse. Fresh made bread pudding with the perfect amount of almond sauce. Warms the soul!!!!
More about Iron Horse Bar & Grill

