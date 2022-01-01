Quesadillas in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve quesadillas
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
13350 College Blvd, Lenexa
|Quesadillas
|$10.50
Just the way you like them with lettuce, tomato, cour cream and salsa
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Taco Naco KC
8220 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
|$4.75
6-inch flour tortilla with cheese
|Quesadilla
|$5.75
6-inch pork-fat flour tortilla with melted cheese, and a filling of your choice. NO VEGAN OPTION
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|QUESADILLA
|$6.00
Tortilla filled with melted cheddar and jack cheeses and fresh pico.
|QUESADILLA
|$8.00
Tortilla filled with melted cheddar and jack cheeses and fresh pico.
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
7940 W 135TH, OVERLAND PARK
|VEGGIE QUESADILLA
|$10.99
Quesadilla w/ mushrooms, spinach, tomato, Mozzarella & Feta cheese topped w/ bruschetta mix
Sheridan's Unforked
7337 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.40
Grilled all natural chicken breast with jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, spiced black bean puree. (824)
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$7.00
Blistered onions/poblanos with queso fresco, fresh avocado, seasonal tomato pico. (549)
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
Queso with jack cheese, queso fresco. (625)
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BURG & BARREL
7042 W 76th St, Overland Park
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.95
Sun-dried tomato tortilla & cheese blend.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.95
Sun-dried tomato tortilla & cheese blend.
Longboards Wraps & Bowls OP
8775 W 95th St, Overland Park
|Grilled Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.79
Pepperjack, mozzarella, spread cheese, and your choice of meat, vegetables and/or sauce, on a wheat tortilla
|Mini Quesadilla
|$5.49
Mozzarella and chicken, on a wheat wrap
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Quesadillas
|$10.50
Just the way you like them with lettuce, tomato, cour cream and salsa
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|4 Birria Quesadilla Party Pack (serves 4)
|$50.00
Family-Style Dinner | Four birria dipped short rib 12" quesadillas with melty cheese & onions paired with our amazing birria dipping sauce.
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.00
Kids | Cheese quesadilla
|Birria Quesadilla
|$14.00
Shares & Sides | Crispy dipped flour tortilla, tender short rib, mixed cheese, onions, with our red chili dipping sauce
Ironhorse Bar & Grill
5317 West 151st Street, Leawood
|Beefy Brisket Quesadilla
|$13.00
Flour tortilla toasted with pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, chopped brisket and tangy BBQ sauce. Served with sour cream and house made salsa
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|QUESADILLA
|$10.00
Tortilla filled with melted cheddar and jack cheeses and fresh pico.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
10146 W 119th St, Overland Park
|Quesadillas
|$10.50
Just the way you like them with lettuce, tomato, cour cream and salsa
Tortilla Ranch
8617 College Blvd, Overland Park
|Quesadillas
|$8.75
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.25
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
7218 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK
|VEGGIE QUESADILLA
|$10.99
Quesadilla w/ mushrooms, spinach, tomato, Mozzarella & Feta cheese topped w/ bruschetta mix