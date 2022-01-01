Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Overland Park

Go
Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve quesadillas

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

13350 College Blvd, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadillas$10.50
Just the way you like them with lettuce, tomato, cour cream and salsa
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Quesadilla image

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Taco Naco KC

8220 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$4.75
6-inch flour tortilla with cheese
Quesadilla$5.75
6-inch pork-fat flour tortilla with melted cheese, and a filling of your choice. NO VEGAN OPTION
More about Taco Naco KC
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar

11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park

Avg 4.3 (3050 reviews)
Takeout
QUESADILLA$6.00
Tortilla filled with melted cheddar and jack cheeses and fresh pico.
QUESADILLA$8.00
Tortilla filled with melted cheddar and jack cheeses and fresh pico.
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

7940 W 135TH, OVERLAND PARK

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGGIE QUESADILLA$10.99
Quesadilla w/ mushrooms, spinach, tomato, Mozzarella & Feta cheese topped w/ bruschetta mix
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Chicken Quesadilla image

 

Sheridan's Unforked

7337 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$7.40
Grilled all natural chicken breast with jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, spiced black bean puree. (824)
Veggie Quesadilla$7.00
Blistered onions/poblanos with queso fresco, fresh avocado, seasonal tomato pico. (549)
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Queso with jack cheese, queso fresco. (625)
More about Sheridan's Unforked
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BURG & BARREL

7042 W 76th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.2 (1104 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla$6.95
Sun-dried tomato tortilla & cheese blend.
Kids Quesadilla$6.95
Sun-dried tomato tortilla & cheese blend.
More about BURG & BARREL
Item pic

 

Longboards Wraps & Bowls OP

8775 W 95th St, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Cheese Quesadilla$6.79
Pepperjack, mozzarella, spread cheese, and your choice of meat, vegetables and/or sauce, on a wheat tortilla
Mini Quesadilla$5.49
Mozzarella and chicken, on a wheat wrap
More about Longboards Wraps & Bowls OP
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.1 (847 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadillas$10.50
Just the way you like them with lettuce, tomato, cour cream and salsa
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
4 Birria Quesadilla Party Pack (serves 4)$50.00
Family-Style Dinner | Four birria dipped short rib 12" quesadillas with melty cheese & onions paired with our amazing birria dipping sauce.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
Kids | Cheese quesadilla
Birria Quesadilla$14.00
Shares & Sides | Crispy dipped flour tortilla, tender short rib, mixed cheese, onions, with our red chili dipping sauce
More about Strang Hall
Item pic

 

Ironhorse Bar & Grill

5317 West 151st Street, Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beefy Brisket Quesadilla$13.00
Flour tortilla toasted with pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, chopped brisket and tangy BBQ sauce. Served with sour cream and house made salsa
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill
QUESADILLA image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town

5201 W 135th St, Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)
Takeout
QUESADILLA$10.00
Tortilla filled with melted cheddar and jack cheeses and fresh pico.
More about Talk of the Town
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

10146 W 119th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadillas$10.50
Just the way you like them with lettuce, tomato, cour cream and salsa
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Quesadillas image

 

Tortilla Ranch

8617 College Blvd, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (2771 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadillas$8.75
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
Kids Quesadilla$5.25
More about Tortilla Ranch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

7218 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGGIE QUESADILLA$10.99
Quesadilla w/ mushrooms, spinach, tomato, Mozzarella & Feta cheese topped w/ bruschetta mix
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

 

BURG & BARREL

5408 W. 151st St., Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla$6.95
Sun-dried tomato tortilla & cheese blend
More about BURG & BARREL

Browse other tasty dishes in Overland Park

Huevos Rancheros

Cobbler

Cookies

Crab Rangoon

Green Beans

Blt Wraps

Veggie Burgers

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Overland Park to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston