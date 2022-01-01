Quiche in Overland Park
Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe
7911 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park
|Quiche
|$5.95
Egg, ham and Swiss cheese in a pastry crust
McLain's Market
10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park
|Bacon + Sausage Quiche
|$9.50
Housemade quiche made with eggs, bacon, sausage, and monterey jack. Served with a parmesan arugula side salad.
|Veggie Quiche
|$9.20
Housemade quiche made with eggs, zucchini, squash, onion, peppers, and monterey jack. Served with a parmesan arugula side salad.
|Whole Quiche
|$38.00
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Heat up a quiche for a Mother’s Day Brunch. Enjoy either one of our two quiches: veggie or bacon + sausage.