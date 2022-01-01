Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve quiche

Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe image

 

Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe

7911 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quiche$5.95
Egg, ham and Swiss cheese in a pastry crust
Item pic

CAKES

McLain's Market

10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon + Sausage Quiche$9.50
Housemade quiche made with eggs, bacon, sausage, and monterey jack. Served with a parmesan arugula side salad.
Veggie Quiche$9.20
Housemade quiche made with eggs, zucchini, squash, onion, peppers, and monterey jack. Served with a parmesan arugula side salad.
Whole Quiche$38.00
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Heat up a quiche for a Mother’s Day Brunch. Enjoy either one of our two quiches: veggie or bacon + sausage.
