Reuben in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve reuben
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
13350 College Blvd, Lenexa
|Blue Ribbon Reuben
|$12.50
With kraut, a little of our special sauce and melted Swiss on rye
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|REUBEN'S REVENGE
|$11.00
Your choice of corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Thousand island dressing, toasted marble rye.
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
7940 W 135TH, OVERLAND PARK
|REUBEN SANDWICH
|$12.49
Slow braised corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & SHACK 1000 sauce on sliced Rye
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Blue Ribbon Reuben
|$12.50
With kraut, a little of our special sauce and melted Swiss on rye
More about Talk of the Town
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|REUBEN'S REVENGE
|$12.00
Your choice of corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Thousand island dressing, toasted marble rye.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
10146 W 119th St, Overland Park
|Blue Ribbon Reuben
|$12.50
With kraut, a little of our special sauce and melted Swiss on rye